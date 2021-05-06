Drake is giving out FREE candles from his coveted line with Uber Eats

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that Drake loves his bed, and his momma…and candles.

Ok, the last one might seem a bit random, but only if you weren’t aware that the Canadian rapper and entrepreneur has a wildly popular candle collection called Better World Frangrance House.

Now, Drizzy will be releasing a new set from the collection from Friday, May 7 to Sunday, May 9, and to celebrate, folks in select Canadian cities will have the opportunity to get these coveted candles for free when they order from local restaurants.

The rapper’s fragrance house has provided a limited number of candles to a curated list of Toronto and Vancouver restaurants.

Candles come in scents like Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Muskoka, and Good Thoughts.

Patrons who order $50 or more worth of food via Uber Eats from these restaurants over the weekend just might snag a candle for their mom (or themselves) while supplies last.

Toronto

Shoushin

Sushi Masaki Saito

Tachi (Assembly Chef’s Hall)

Sotto Sotto Ristorante

Pai

Byblos

Mamakas Taverna

Bar Koukla

Cactus Club Cafe

Vancouver

Anh and Chi

Medina Cafe

West Oak

The Greek by Anatoli

The Greek Gastown

MeeT in Gastown

Vij’s

Please note pickup orders are not included in this promo, and the offer is valid for one candle per user.