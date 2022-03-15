These tiny homes near Toronto are for sale for as low as $51,000
For people in Toronto, tiny living isn’t much of a stretch — we’re practically pros at making the most of our limited space. Multipurpose furniture? Check. Under-bed storage? Check.
However, living small in the city doesn’t necessarily translate to low rent, with one-bedroom rentals now averaging at $2,013, according to National Rent Report from Rentals.ca and Bullpen Research and Consulting.
If you’re tired of paying sky-high rent for your tiny space in the sky, then you might want to consider tiny living. These homes allow you to go off-grid (goodbye condo maintenance fees), and they’re transportable, so you can choose the view you want to wake up to in the morning.
Keep in mind, though, permits for tiny dwellings vary by area and, just like in the city, you’ll need someplace to park. Here are some tiny homes currently on sale near Toronto with prices as low as $51,000.
Off-Grid Tiny House – $53,999
- 6 feet by 14 feet single axle steel frame trailer
- Renogy 170Ah 12v lithium batteries and solar panels
- Diesel heater
- Roof vent fan
- Kitchen with chest-style fridge and double sink
- Outdoor shower
- Convertible dining/sleeping area with storage
- Rear door folds down into a deck
37.5″ Tiny House – $210,000
- 37.5 feet by 10.5 feet trailer
- One bedroom with Murphy bed, one loft
- Kitchen with breakfast bar
- Bathroom with tub/shower and composting toilet
- Washing machine
- Pet door and hidden litter box
Cozy Tiny House – $51,995
- 547 square feet
- Two bedrooms
- One bathroom
- Washer/dryer combo
- Kitchen comes with a refrigerator and stove
- Propane heater
- Wood and electric fireplace
- Window air conditioner
- Rock wall