These tiny homes near Toronto are for sale for as low as $51,000

For people in Toronto, tiny living isn’t much of a stretch — we’re practically pros at making the most of our limited space. Multipurpose furniture? Check. Under-bed storage? Check.

However, living small in the city doesn’t necessarily translate to low rent, with one-bedroom rentals now averaging at $2,013, according to National Rent Report from and Bullpen Research and Consulting.

If you’re tired of paying sky-high rent for your tiny space in the sky, then you might want to consider tiny living. These homes allow you to go off-grid (goodbye condo maintenance fees), and they’re transportable, so you can choose the view you want to wake up to in the morning.

Keep in mind, though, permits for tiny dwellings vary by area and, just like in the city, you’ll need someplace to park. Here are some tiny homes currently on sale near Toronto with prices as low as $51,000.

6 feet by 14 feet single axle steel frame trailer

Renogy 170Ah 12v lithium batteries and solar panels

Diesel heater

Roof vent fan

Kitchen with chest-style fridge and double sink

Outdoor shower

Convertible dining/sleeping area with storage

Rear door folds down into a deck

37.5 feet by 10.5 feet trailer

One bedroom with Murphy bed, one loft

Kitchen with breakfast bar

Bathroom with tub/shower and composting toilet

Washing machine

Pet door and hidden litter box