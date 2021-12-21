Dozens of dry shampoos recalled for cancer-causing chemical
Proctor & Gamble is voluntarily recalling more than 30 products over the presence of a cancer-causing chemical.
The recall mostly impacts Pantene, Herbal Essences and Waterl<ss products, but a discontinued Old Spice product also made the list.
The company said that Benzene was detected in some of those products. Benzene is a human carcinogen.
Click here for the full list of recalled products.
“To date, The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in a statement.
Despite no adverse events, the company is recalling products out of an “abundance of caution.”
Proctor & Gamble is advising people who purchased the products, which were sold in the US and online, to throw away the products. Anyone looking to be reimbursed for the product can visit the brand’s website for more information or call 1-888-674-3631.
List of recalled products
- Waterl<ss Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, 3.6oz., with UPC 37000543954 and product code in range of 0002-0248 or 9298-9350.
- Waterl<ss Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, 3.6oz. with UPC 37000543831 and product code in range of 0009-0069 or 9297-9350.
- Waterl<ss Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, .98oz. with UPC 37000544111 and product code in range of 0084-0085 or 9284-9361.
- Waterl<ss Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, .98oz. with UPC 37000544227 and product code in range of 0017-0100 or 9283-9284.
- Pantene Sultry Bronde All in One Luxury Mist, 4.9oz. with UPC 80878188710 and product code 0038.
- Pantene Smooth Talker Dry Conditioning Oil, 3.9oz. with UPC 80878192397 and product code in range of 0183-0365 or 1042-1046.
- Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz. with UPC 80878190898 and product code in range of 0183-0365 or 1042-1046.
- Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz. with UPC 80878190898 and product code in range of 0048-0336 or 1008-1218 or 9247-9349.
- Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz. with UPC 80878188758 and product code in range of 9108-9303.
- Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 1.0oz. with UPC 80878188765 and product code in range of 0107-0262 or 9112-9288.
- Pantene Gold Series Instant Nourishing Spray, 4.9oz. with UPC 80878188987 and product code in range of 0307 or 9263-9266.
- Aussie Smooth Vibes Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz. with UPC 381519187957 and product code 0021 or 1038 or in the range of 9294-9325.
- Aussie Petal Soft Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz. with UPC 381519187544 and product code in range of 9196-9246.
- Aussie Sleekend Warrior Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz. with UPC 381519187537 and product code in range of 0014-0062 or 9198-9349.
- Herbal Essences Blue Ginger Refresh Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. with UPC 190679001498 and product code in range of 9047-9072.
- Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. with UPC 190679000262 and product code in range of 0015-0314 or 1004-1019 or 9028-9348.
- Herbal Essences White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. with UPC 190679000255 and product code in range of 0167-0308 or 1105-1106 or 9049-9348
- Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. with UPC 190679000248 and product code 0093 or 1075 or in the range of 9029-9294.
- Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 1.7oz. with UPC 190679000330 and product code in range of 0036-0329 or 1019-1098 or 9023-9312.
- Pantene Dry Shampoo No Water Refresh, 4.9oz. with UPC 80878177042 and product code in range of 9009-9058.
- Pantene Dry Shampoo Sheer Volume, 4.9oz. with UPC 80878185276 and product code range of 9025-9260
- Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo, 4.2oz. with UPC 80878188727 and product code range of 0006-0364 or 1074-1133 or 9157-9329.
- Aussie After Hours Dry Shampoo Texture Spray, 4.9oz. with UPC 381519187834 and product code in range of 0139-0140.
- Aussie Tousle Hustle Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. with UPC 381519187285 and product code in range of 0013-0300 or 1038 or 9189
- Aussie Bounce Back Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. with UPC 381519187278 and product code in range of 0013-00357 or 1018-1123 or 9189-9345.
- Aussie Clean Color Protect Shampoo, 4.9oz. with UPC 381519187360 and product code in range of 9047-9123.
- Aussie Clean Texture Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. with UPC 381519187285 and product code in range of 9072-9176.
- Aussie Clean Volume Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. with UPC 381519187278 and product code 9085.
- Waterl<ss Dry Shampoo No Residue, 3.7oz. with UPC 37000543787 and product code in range of 0004-0357 or 9291-9344.
- Waterl<ss Dry Shampoo No Residue, 1oz. with UPC 37000543978 and product code in range of 0175-0176 or 9295-9297.
- Hair Food Coconut Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. with UPC 37000876717 and product code in range of 0027-0192 or 9007.
- Old Spice Fiji Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. with UPC 37000779421 and product code in range of 9046-9228.
- Old Spice Pure Sport Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. with UPC 37000785170 and product code in range of 9040-9239.