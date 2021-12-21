Dozens of dry shampoos recalled for cancer-causing chemical

Proctor & Gamble is voluntarily recalling more than 30 products over the presence of a cancer-causing chemical.

The recall mostly impacts Pantene, Herbal Essences and Waterl<ss products, but a discontinued Old Spice product also made the list.

The company said that Benzene was detected in some of those products. Benzene is a human carcinogen.

Click here for the full list of recalled products.

“To date, The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in a statement.

Proctor & Gamble is advising people who purchased the products, which were sold in the US and online, to throw away the products. Anyone looking to be reimbursed for the product can visit the brand’s website for more information or call 1-888-674-3631.

