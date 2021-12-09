Health Canada recalls SHEIN toddler dress containing lead

Health Canada has issued a recall notice about a dress for babies sold by fast fashion giant SHEIN.

The public health agency issued the recall on Tuesday over a SHEIN product called, “Toddler Girl Ruffle Trim Double Breasted Polyurethane Trench Coat.” The product’s code is SKU skouter03201013819.

The coat contains too much lead to be considered safe, and it poses a risk of lead exposure to the children who wear the outfit.

“Lead is toxic to children, especially if ingested,” Health Canada said.

Side effects of lead exposure include anemia, vomiting, diarrhea, serious brain injury, convulsions, coma, and damage to the liver, kidneys, heart, and immune system. In extreme cases, deaths have been recorded from lead exposure.

“Since lead builds up in the body, ongoing exposure to even very small amounts of lead can result in large amounts of lead being present in the body,” Health Canada said.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the product and dispose of it. SHEIN has automatically issued refunds to the accounts of everyone who purchased the item.

The recall notice follows an investigation by CBC Marketplace in October where independent testing found that the dress contained nearly 20 times the allowable amount of lead for children.

CBC’s investigation also found harmful substances present in clothes sold by Zaful and AliExpress.