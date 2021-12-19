Insects, allergens, and Salmonella: 6 Canadian food recalls you should know

While some of us might be slowing down at work in preparation for the holidays, it seems that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has been busy.

We’re wrapping up just a handful of recent food recalls that consumers should be aware of.

You can learn more about these recalls on the CIFA Recalls and Safety Alerts website and sign up to get all recall notices like this by following CFIA.

CFIA says that “Phoenicia Group Inc. is recalling Aoun brand Tahineh from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.”

If you bought it, do not eat it. You can throw it out or return it for a refund where you bought it. Call your doctor if you think you got sick from eating recalled products.

Fraser Valley Meats is recalling their brand of Whole Kernel Corn sold in BC “due to possible Salmonella contamination.”

Do not use the recalled product because food that’s been contaminated with Salmonella might not look “bad,” but it can still cause you to become sick.

CFIA says that Taylor Fresh Foods Inc. is recalling Taylor Farms brand Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit because of possible Salmonella contamination.

If you bought the salad kit, throw it out or return it, and if you think you got sick from it, call your doctor.

Another frozen corn recall dated December 14 says that New Alasko Limited Partnership is recalling their Alasko brand IQF whole kernel corn, sold in 12 kg bags, because of possible Salmonella contamination.

“UNFI Canada Inc. is recalling Dream Pops brand Bites from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label,” says CFIA.

The vegan ice cream treats were sold nationally, and Berry, Birthday Cake, Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter, and Vanilla Sky flavours are affected.

If you have a milk allergy, do not eat these recalled products. They can be thrown out or returned to where you bought them.

Great Value brand, from Walmart, has recalled its Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix Complete “due to presence of insects,” says CFIA. The mix was sold nationally.

Don’t eat, use, or serve the affected product.