Downtown Vancouver traffic impacted after fire breaks out in residential high-rise

About 100 residents evacuated a Vancouver high-rise after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Service was on the scene at 833 Homer Street and blocked off the road between Smithe and Robson to traffic.

VFRS told Daily Hive the fire in the primary suite was put out, and crews checked on the impact to surrounding suites.

Crew fighting another residential high rise fire on the 800 Block of Homer Street. Crews inside the unit fighting the fire. pic.twitter.com/Cb2KJMQ0k6 — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) March 28, 2024

After the was fire put put residents were standing along the road and building lobby, unable to return to their suites. Some residents told Daily Hive they’ve were waiting 20 to 30 minutes.

The battalion chief said it’s been a busy day for VFRS which is impacting the timeline of the investigation.

About 15 to 20 fire crew members responded to the fire.

Around 5:15 VFRS said it was clearing the area.