Nature is healing: Vancouver's strip clubs are reopening starting today

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

It’s a sure sign that nature is healing.

A number of downtown Vancouver’s beloved strip clubs have announced dates for their reopening.

First up is The Granville Strip, which reopens on Thursday, July 15, at 8 pm.

No5 Orange will reopen with regular hours starting Monday, July 19, although they stressed that COVID-19 restrictions and capacity measures are in full effect. Also, private dances won’t be available just yet.

Brandi’s Showlounge will follow shortly after and is eyeing a tentative reopening date of Thursday, July 22.

The Penthouse has yet to announce an opening date, but keep your eye on their Instagram page for updates. And be sure to check with your club of choice to see what kind of restrictions and health measures are in place.