Mother walking nine-year-old daughter assaulted in downtown Vancouver

In an incident on Sunday, several people were assaulted in downtown Vancouver in what police are suggesting were stranger attacks.

In a post on X, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said that it responded to multiple 911 calls on Sunday. One of the victims was a mother who was with her nine-year-old daughter.

The alleged assaults occurred near Georgia and Thurlow streets, and VPD says the suspect is a 32-year-old woman.

In the X post, VPD said that the 32-year-old was assaulting random strangers, including the mother, who was walking her daughter at the time of the incident.

“Thanks to the 911 callers, the suspect was quickly arrested by #VPD patrol officers,” the X post added.

This part of downtown Vancouver is the luxury district, with stores like Burberry and Rolex located on the same block as the Shangri-La Hotel.

VPD told Daily Hive that a total of three people were assaulted.

A 37-year-old mother was “pushed to the ground and robbed of her phone around 3:15 pm,” VPD Sergeant Steve Addison said.

“Moments later, a 33-year-old woman had rocks thrown at her, and a 57-year-old man was assaulted with a piece of wood,” he added.

That man was able to pin the woman down while witnesses called 911. The suspect is still in custody.

In response to the VPD X post, one user said, “Another day in downtown.”

VPD has responded to many incidents around Vancouver over the last week involving strangers. On April 2, VPD shared that an 88-year-old woman was approached by two strangers near Slocan and East 29th Avenue.

“They immediately began to overwhelm her with fast and loud talking. Using their enthusiastic approach, the suspects were able to swap out the woman’s expensive necklace for a fake one before fleeing in a nearby car,” police said.