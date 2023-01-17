NewsCrime

"No ongoing risk": Downtown Eastside homicide connected to SRO under investigation

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Jan 17 2023, 6:50 pm
Vancouver Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the Downtown Eastside connected to an SRO.

On the morning of January 17, VPD officers were called to an SRO hotel near East Hastings and Carrall Street before 7 am. They discovered a man who was deceased. However, the victim has not yet been identified.

VPD adds that there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information is being asked to call VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

Late last year, VPD reported two homicides with connections to SROs, with one being in the same area as the one they’re reporting today.

On November 20, the body of a 60-year-old man was found in an apartment building on East Hastings near Carrall Street. That victim was identified as Joseph Kelly.

A week later, the body of 65-year-old Cameron Fairful was found in his SRO in a Gastown apartment near Abbott and Water streets.

 

