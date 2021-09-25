You need to have a downloaded BC Vaccine Card starting Monday

Staring Monday, you will no longer be able to use your paper immunization record in place of your BC Vaccine Card.

The vaccine card system went into effect on September 13, but officials provided a grace period during which residents could use the card they were given when they got vaccinated.

However, that grace period will come to an end on September 26.

“The BC Vaccine Card helps people attend and support events and businesses with confidence, knowing other people around them are also vaccinated,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“It’s an important step to help put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us.”

You can get your digital BC Vaccine Card via the BC Health Gateway. Keep a digital copy on your cellphone by taking a screenshot, or print out a hard copy.

The BC Vaccine Card is used to access a number of settings, including restaurants, indoor concerts, and gyms.

“Getting vaccinated is the most important thing we can all do to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities from COVID-19,” Henry said.