Costco is launching on Uber Eats in Canada this month

Huge news for Costco lovers! Soon, it will be even easier to get hold of your favourite products right from the comfort of your own home.

Costco is officially launching on Uber Eats across Canada this month, and goodies from the big box store will even be available to non-members.

Whether you’re looking to restock your household staples, get party supplies, or even purchase household items such as luggage, vacuum cleaners, and Bluetooth speakers, Costco products can soon be delivered right to your door with just the tap of a button.

“We know that our consumers are craving Costco’s wide selection of merchandise, quality named-brand items and commitment to value,” Beryl Sanders, director of grocery and retail partnerships at Uber, said at the company’s annual product showcase, Go-Get.

“So now you can order what you need from Costco on Uber Eats.”

Products will be available to order for those who aren’t Costco members. However, if you already have a membership, you can enter your membership number to save between 15% and 20% on your order.

Additionally, within the next few months, Costco members will be able to purchase an annual Uber One membership – which offers additional savings and $0 delivery fees – for 20% off.

The rollout follows a successful pilot of the partnership in Texas in 2021. Costco is also launching on Uber Eats in the US, Mexico and Japan.