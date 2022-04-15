It’s the first long weekend in BC since some COVID restrictions were eased and drivers heading south are now facing major waits.

As of 3:00 on Friday afternoon, wait times heading into the US at the Pacific Highway border crossing in South Surrey were 90 minutes.

But keep in mind, that’s an estimate and you could be waiting a lot longer.

At other crossings around the Lower Mainland, the waits were still long.

Peace Arch is reporting a 70 minute delay, Aldergrove is looking at 30 minute waits, while the Sumas crossing shows a 40 minute wait for drivers crossing into the US.

The waits even prompted a warning from Surrey RCMP about not blocking access for other drivers.

“While waiting in line, do not block streets, intersections or driveways as persons in the local neighbourhoods need to access their homes.”

The release adds, “If you are planning a trip to United States this long weekend or any long weekend, please check Drive BC or Travel.gc.ca for wait times prior to departing. The border wait times are currently listed from 90 minutes to over 2-hour and longer.”

The waits coming back into Canada aren’t nearly as long, with most crossing reporting waits of less than five minutes.

Last month, the federal government announced that starting in April, fully vaccinated travellers coming to Canada will no longer need to take a pre-arrival COVID-19 test to be allowed entry.

“Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travellers will continue to be tested with COVID-19 molecular tests on arrival and quarantine for 14 days,” said Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos.