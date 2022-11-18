NewsPets & Animals

Dolphin pod delights BC Ferries passengers off Vancouver Island (VIDEO)

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Nov 18 2022, 10:01 pm
Dolphin pod delights BC Ferries passengers off Vancouver Island (VIDEO)
Simone Thom/Facebook

Passengers aboard a BC Ferries vessel were treated to a breathtaking sight recently when a pod of more than a dozen dolphins began swimming alongside the boat.

Simone Thom captured video of the dolphins from the ferry travelling between Comox and Powell River on Vancouver Island.

“Perks of the job,” Thom captioned the video.

The dolphins can be seen breaching the surface in small jumps, going as fast as the boat.

The creatures appear to be Pacific white-sided dolphins, according to commenters on the video. Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Aquarium to confirm what kind of cetacean they are.

