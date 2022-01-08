More than a dozen salads recalled in Canada due to possible contamination

A salad recall across Canada could affect shoppers trying to get in their greens.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) posted a food recall on Friday, January 7 warning consumers about more than a dozen packaged salads that are not fit for consumption due to possible microbial contamination.

“Dole Canada Company is recalling certain Dole and President’s Choice brand salad products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination,” said CFIA in their recall notice.

The 13 recalled products were sold nationally, so Canadian consumers should double-check their fridges in case they picked up one of these popular bagged salads.

The recalled products include salad greens and kits under the Dole and President’s Choice labels.

Here’s a list of the affected products:

President’s Choice Ranch Salad Kit

President’s Choice Sesame Ginger Salad Kit

President’s Choice Southwest Salad Kit

President’s Choice Garden Salad

President’s Choice Mixed Greens

Dole Garden Salad

Dole Very Veggie

Dole Greener Selection

Dole American Blend

Dole Asian Island Crunch Suprême Kit

Dole Southwest Salad Suprême Kit

Dole Chop Chop Kit Peppercorn Ranch

Dole Chop Chop Kit Teriyaki Pineapple

According to CFIA, if your food is contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes – a pathogenic bacteria that can cause listeriosis disease – it’s hard to tell because the food might not look or smell off but it can still cause you to become sick.

“Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness,” said CFIA.

If you have one of these salads in your fridge, check with CFIA to learn more.