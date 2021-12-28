FoodFood News

T&T Supermarket recalls four items due to possible salmonella outbreak

Manisha Singh
Manisha Singh
|
Dec 28 2021, 8:21 pm
T&T Supermarket recalls four items due to possible salmonella outbreak
Shutterstock/sockagphoto
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Parallel 49 Brewing

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Parallel 49 Brewing
Sulbing Cafe Robson

Korean, Cafes

Sulbing Cafe Robson
Uva Wine, Cocktail Bar and Cafe

Cafes, Cocktails

Uva Wine, Cocktail Bar and Cafe
Thai House

Asian, Thai

Thai House
BREWHALL

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

BREWHALL
Boca'o Spain in a bite

Tapas

Boca'o Spain in a bite

T&T Supermarket Inc. is recalling four of its products due to a possible salmonella contamination.

Roasted Red Fish Don(C), Unagi Don, Unagi Don-Cold, and Sale – Japanese Don (Cold) have all been deemed unsafe for consumption by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, (CFIA).

The Unagi Don and Sale – Japanese Don (Cold) recall includes all products with a best before date up to and including December 24, 2021.

The Roasted Red Fish Don(C) and Unagi Don-Cold recalls includes all products with a best before dates up to and including December 26, 2021.

 

CFIA

The recalled products have been sold at the following Osaka and T&T Supermarket locations in British Columbia:

  • Osaka Supermarket, 1000-3700 No. 3 Road, Richmond
  • T&T Supermarket, 147-4800 Kingsway, Burnaby
  • T&T Supermarket, MAJ1-8311 Lansdowne Road, Richmond
  • T&T Supermarket, 100-19705 Fraser Hwy, Langley

If you have purchased any of these prepared meals and think that you have become sick after consumption, CFIA advises that you contact your doctor and either throw out or return the products as soon as possible.

Symptoms of infection can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

For more information, check out CFIA’s website.

Manisha SinghManisha Singh
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT