T&T Supermarket Inc. is recalling four of its products due to a possible salmonella contamination.

Roasted Red Fish Don(C), Unagi Don, Unagi Don-Cold, and Sale – Japanese Don (Cold) have all been deemed unsafe for consumption by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, (CFIA).

The Unagi Don and Sale – Japanese Don (Cold) recall includes all products with a best before date up to and including December 24, 2021.

The Roasted Red Fish Don(C) and Unagi Don-Cold recalls includes all products with a best before dates up to and including December 26, 2021.

The recalled products have been sold at the following Osaka and T&T Supermarket locations in British Columbia:

Osaka Supermarket, 1000-3700 No. 3 Road, Richmond

T&T Supermarket, 147-4800 Kingsway, Burnaby

T&T Supermarket, MAJ1-8311 Lansdowne Road, Richmond

T&T Supermarket, 100-19705 Fraser Hwy, Langley

If you have purchased any of these prepared meals and think that you have become sick after consumption, CFIA advises that you contact your doctor and either throw out or return the products as soon as possible.

Symptoms of infection can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

For more information, check out CFIA’s website.