Several packaged salads recalled over possible listeria contamination

Check your packaged salads, Canada; you might have to throw them out.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall of certain Fresh Express brand salad products due to a Listeria monocytogenes contamination, they announced on December 21.

The following products have been affected, and people are advised to not consume anything from packages bearing lot code beginning with “Z324” through “Z350.”

Organic Salad Kit Organic Sweet Dijon Onion

Organic Salad Kit Organic Classic Caesar

Iceberg Garden Salad

Kit Caesar Supreme

Kit Caesar Salad

3 Color Deli Coleslaw – Garden

Kit Bacon Caesar

Iceberg Garden Salad

Spinach

Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Asian Caesar

Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp

Chopped Kit Southwest

Chopped Kit Asian

Sweet Butter Salad

Garden Shreds Iceberg

Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Classic Caesar

Veggie Lover’s Salad

Green & Crisp Salad

Hearts of Romaine

American Salad

Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Caesar

Baby Spinach

Barcodes, sizes, and other details about the products can be found here.

The products recalled by Fresh Express Incorporated have been sold in Manitoba and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

CFIA advises throwing out the recalled product or returning it to the store you bought it from. Call your doctor if you think you might have gotten from eating a recalled product.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” officials wrote. “Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.”

The further added that pregnant people, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are especially at risk.

“Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die,” the recall announcement read.