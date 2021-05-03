9 of the best playgrounds for kids in Vancouver

Please note: As recommended by BC’s provincial health officials, gatherings of any kind and unessential travel in the province is not recommended at this time. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Kids get to have all the fun.

Within the Vancouver Park Board’s system, there’s around 160 playgrounds, and many of them have undergone work, and are now seemingly new and improved.

From pirate ships, zip lines and cool slides — the decision making in where to go can be a little overwhelming.

With so many playgrounds to choose from to take your little ones, we’ve done the research and narrowed down nine of the best jungle gyms for you and your kids to check out.

Where: 999 Charleson Street

What: The Charleson Park playground has a pirate ship — what more needs to be said? The playground recently saw its renovations completed. Some new features include accessible rubber play surfacing, trampolines, swing sets (classic), and embankment slide. Plus, parents can enjoy the beautiful view looking over the water and city.

Where: 1455 Quebec Street (beside Science World)

What: Two words: Zip. Line. This playground has swings, a climbing tower, a rubber surface, play hut and slide — but heads up — the slide is under repair at the moment. Parents you’re in luck too, while the kids play, there are plenty of trees for shade and picnic areas close to you. Plus you’re right beside the bike lane, so you could always ride there!

Where: 3311 E Hastings Street (beside PNE)

What: The name alone is fun! Slidey Slides — a park within a park. Obviously you can expect some great slides, there’s cushy grounding and its conveniently located near some fields if you want to kick the ball around or head to the PNE. Plus, you’ll see some beautiful North Shore mountains in the background.

Where: 1001 E 7th Avenue

What: China Creek North has a climbing wall, exercise equipment and a hidden track loop for your kids! There’s also seating areas for you parents to sit back and relax. Great for kids of all ages.

Where: Stanley Park

What: Stanley Park, Vancouver’s sweetheart. Aside from the GORGeous beaches, green space and mountain views, there’s two awesome playgrounds near Second Beach — including the fire engine we’ve all admired at some point! Not to mention, it’s a great spot for a picnic and to see some ducks at the nearby pond.

Where: Beside the Trout Lake Community Centre (3360 Victoria Drive)

What: The sign on top of the treehouse says it all “kids only.” This cool playground, located next to the community centre, is surrounded by a lot of green space and has all the essentials: slide, monkey bars, and plenty of things to climb! Bonus: Explore all the trails and the green space — and beach — that Trout Lake has to offer.

Where: 801 W 22nd Avenue (at Heather Street)

What: The Douglas Park’s playground has all of the traditional equipment — and more. Swing sets, slides, sand play area — with a treehouse that kids can get to via rope, climbing wall, or ladder. Oh. Did we mention the zip line? The picnic tables are great for relaxing too!

Where: 920 E Hastings

What: The playground at the Ray-Cam Co-operative Centre on East Hastings is one of the new facilities opening up at the beginning of 2021. This playground has a treehouse around a sequoia tree, slide, ladders, and a netted tunnel!

Where: 2851 E 7th Avenue (at Kaslo Street)

What: This bright and colourful playground is also another new facility for kids (opened in winter 2020). It has an embankment slide, swings, climbing features, and a soft ground for their feet!

Have fun!