Dog Mountain trail in North Vancouver temporarily closes

The popular Dog Mountain trail in North Vancouver is temporarily closed for the spring shoulder season.

The trail on Mount Seymour is relatively short and flat, making it a favourite choice for hikers and snowshoers looking for a great view for only a couple hours’ exertion.

Mike Mayers, division manager of watershed operations and protection with Metro Vancouver, told Daily Hive the trail is expected to remain closed for about a month while snow melts.

“In the spring … conditions on trails, bridges, and boardwalks in the area become hazardous as the snow melts,” he said. “Additionally, the trail is within a sub-alpine area that contains sensitive ecosystems, and continued use during this period would damage the ecosystems and contribute to trail erosion, trail braiding, and very muddy conditions.”

Staff are patrolling the area regularly, and will reopen the trail for summer once it’s safe, Mayers added.

Those keen for updates can check Metro Vancouver’s website.