Othello Tunnels not expected to reopen this summer

BC’s Ministry of Environment still doesn’t know when the Othello Tunnels near Hope, BC, will be repaired and ready to welcome visitors again.

The scenic tunnels just off the Coquihalla Highway were a popular attraction for many years before the site was damaged in November’s record-breaking atmospheric river storm.

“We are working diligently to reopen as many parks and facilities as possible for the upcoming season, ensuring we’re rebuilding with climate resiliency and adaptation in mind,” the ministry told Daily Hive. “We don’t currently have a timeline for repairs at Othello.”

The November storm made the tunnels impassable, and video footage from YouTuber Adventures R Us showed debris strewn over the bridges just after the weather event.

Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park has been completely closed to the public since November 29, 2021 because of storm and flooding damage.

The tunnels were used to shelter a train that connected the Kootenay region to the South Coast. It appears outdoor adventure-seekers will have to search for other photogenic spots for summer 2022.

Flooding from the storm also damaged other trails and campgrounds in the region, including those at Cultus Lake. The Berg Lake Trail in Mount Robson Provincial Park will also remain closed for the 2022 season because of flooding that washed away several bridges along the trail.