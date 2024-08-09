Things got heated today during the Olympic beach volleyball gold medal final.

During the third set of what was an epic contest, Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson got into a shouting match with Brazil’s Ana Patricia Silva Ramos. The three were at the net yelling and pointing back and forth, while Ramos’s teammate Duda Lisboa was seen mostly observing.

An official even stepped in to separate the beach volleyball players.

Canada and Brazil now yelling at each other! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SviQJZKJNO — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 9, 2024

That’s when the DJ at Eiffel Tower Stadium interjected to ease the tension.

Shortly after all four players began walking away from the net, the DJ responded by playing “Imagine” by John Lennon. It was a hilarious move that even had the players laughing and applauding. Lisboa and Wilkerson were shown on the broadcast with big smiles on their faces as the match continued.

How great is this? DJ at the beach volleyball plays John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ after things get a little bit heated between the Brazil and Canada players #Olympic2024 #OlympicGames #BeachVolleyball pic.twitter.com/ctrbT5CbhS — Diarmuid Pepper (@Diarmuid_9) August 9, 2024

The two teams continued to battle it out from there, though it was Brazil who ultimately won the gold thanks to a 15-10 victory in the final set.

Despite the loss, it was still an extremely impressive showing for Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson, as they made history by becoming the first Olympic beach volleyball duo in Canadian history to play for gold. They had nothing but smiles while on the podium to accept their silver medals.

Brazil and Canada got along during the medal ceremony, as Humana-Paredes and Lisboa had their arms wrapped around each other while posing for photos.