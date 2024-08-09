Even Trudeau is chirping American Olympians

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had some fun on social media today after his nation captured gold in the men’s 4x100m relay at the Paris Olympics.

Trudeau quoted CBC’s Ben Steiner’s post showing a video where the American sprinters are laughing when asked if they saw Canada as a threat. In the clip, star sprinter Noah Lyles, who did not run today as he’s sick with COVID, dismisses the reporter’s question about Canada.

The prime minister dissed the American sprinters in his social media post.

“Sorry,” reads the caption with two emojis, including a gold medal.

The American team was disqualified from today’s 100m relay race after some poor passing of the baton.

He also made the same post in french.

The Canadian team of Andre De Grasse, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Aaron Brown came up with a huge performance to secure the gold medal in the relay race. They improved on the silver medal won in the same event at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

De Grasse ran the final leg and crossed the finish line just ahead of all the other competitors. He is now tied with Penny Oleksiak for the most medals ever by a Canadian Olympian.

Some other Olympians had fun with the video of the Americans dismissing the Canadians. Race walker Evan Dunfee posted the video with the caption, “I wonder if Noah watched.”

I wonder if Noah watched. pic.twitter.com/ZvbkqaPuih — Evan Dunfee (@EvanDunfee) August 9, 2024

There was a protest launched at the Canadian’s victory and one of their handoffs was reviewed. However, it was determined that no foul was committed, and the protest was denied. It is not known which team launched the investigation.

Canada has now tied its record for most medals ever at a non-boycotted Summer Olympics with 24. They still have a chance to add more podium finishes over the next two days before the events wrap up.