The area of the incident. (Google Maps)

Richmond RCMP is looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run that saw an 11-year-old boy struck and sent to the hospital.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 5 just before 9 am.

Richmond RCMP officers responded to the area of Number 1 Road and Tucker Avenue after receiving reports that an 11-year-old boy was hit by a car.

According to RCMP, the boy was pushing his bicycle in a marked pedestrian crosswalk when hit by a grey minivan.

RCMP said the minivan proceeded to sideswipe another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Fortunately, the child received only non-life-threatening injuries but was still transported to the hospital and has since been released.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The suspect, allegedly driving the grey minivan during the incident, is described as an Asian woman with a bob-style haircut, around 50 years old. The van being driven might have light damage present.

RCMP calls the incident a “disturbing collision,” and the force is actively investigating.

“We would greatly appreciate the public’s assistance in this matter. If anyone has any information on this incident or potential dashcam footage, please contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.”

If you have information on the hit-and-run, Richmond RCMP asks you to quote file #2022-27171.