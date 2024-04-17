Massive expansion of Disneyland Resort approved by Anaheim

Conceptual artistic rendering of new theme park expansions replacing the surface parking lots surrounding Disneyland Hotel and Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. (Disney)

Anaheim City Council made a historic decision very early Wednesday morning by unanimously approving a new master plan that enables a massive expansion of Disneyland Resort.

After years of review, the Disneyland Forward master plan proposed by the Walt Disney Company will enable the resort to add a new major theme park, hotel, entertainment, and retail developments around the resort’s existing two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

The new master plan will almost double the permitted footprint for such a mix of uses, representing the largest expansion of the resort in decades.

According to the City of Anaheim, City Council arrived at its decision yesterday after a 3.5-hour-long public hearing to hear from 84 public speakers, with 57 expressing support, 24 opposed, and three without a clear, strong opinion. This critical meeting began Tuesday evening and ended with the vote past midnight.

A second vote scheduled for May 7, 2024, will be procedural to legalize the newly approved master plan.

Disney will implement the new multibillion-dollar master plan over years and decades. This is a revision of the previous master plan created in the 1990s, which enabled the construction and opening of Disney California Adventure Park in 2001, replacing Disneyland’s massive surface parking lot.

The Disneyland Forward master plan serves to do the same by replacing all of the resort area’s remaining surface vehicle parking lots.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The surface parking lots on the west side that surround the Disneyland Hotel and Pixar Place Hotel (recently renovated and renamed from Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel) — on the westernmost end of Downtown Disney District — will be completely developed into a theme park expansion, with footbridges over a roadway directly linking this western theme park expansion with Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

The western theme park expansion is comparable to the entire size of Disney California Adventure Park.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

To the southeast of Disney California Adventure Park, the massive Toy Story surface parking lot — also comparable to the entire size of Disney California Adventure Park — will be developed into theme park attractions alongside new hotel, shopping, dining, and entertainment uses.

To replace the lost vehicle parking capacity from the development of the surface lots, the Disneyland Forward plan includes building a major new parkade to the east of the theme parks — replacing a large surface parking lot for cast members (staff).

Disneyland Resort is already home to some of the world’s largest multi-storey parkades. The six-storey, 10,500-stall Mickey & Friends Garage, built in 1998, replaced the removed parking for the construction of Disney California Adventure, and the attached expansion, called Pixar Pals Garage, added another 6,500 stalls in 2019.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

As part of Disney’s agreement with the City as a condition of Disneyland Forward’s approval, Disney is required to invest a minimum of US$1.9 billion in theme park, hotel, entertainment, shopping, and dining expansions over the next 10 years through 2034.

Disney has yet to announce any specific plans, but it has hinted that there could be a new Avatar-themed attraction at this resort. Specific project announcements could be made at Disney’s D23 Expo fan convention in Anaheim in August 2024.

During the Destination D23 fan convention at Walt Disney World Resort in September 2023, Josh D’Amaro, the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, said the company will have more projects underway than at any point in its history, and they are planning to invest “billions of dollars” in their destinations around the world. This builds on Disney CEO Bob Iger’s subsequent announcement in October 2023 that the company’s new capital budget plan entails US$60 billion over the next 10 years to improve and expand its theme parks worldwide and increase the capacity of Disney Cruise Line.

The company notes that it has over 1,000 acres of land at its theme parks worldwide for potential expansion into additional theme park attractions.

Other conditions of the Disneyland Forward agreement include requiring Disney to provide US$30 million for building new affordable housing in Anaheim, $10 million for sewer upgrades, and US$8 million for Anaheim’s public parks. Disney will also pay US$40 million to buy Magic Way — a public street primarily serving the Disneyland Hotel and existing parkades.

Depending on what is built, the municipal government anticipates it will see between $15 million and $244 million in additional tax revenue from the influx of additional visitors and new active uses replacing surface parking lots.

“The City Council approved DisneylandForward because of what visitors mean to our city. Visitors account for more than half the revenue we use to serve our residents with police, fire, libraries, community services and to pay down city debt,” reads a statement by the City of Anaheim on the decision by its City Council.

“Much of the plan will take surface parking lots that generate little city revenue today and turn them into theme park attractions, hotels and entertainment that bring expanded funding for services for our residents.”

Last month, Disney also reached a settlement agreement in its legal dispute with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the future development and governance of Walt Disney World Resort after the governor disbanded the Disney-controlled regional district and created a new oversight district with government-appointed board members. Prior to the creation of the new oversight district, Disney was effectively a self-government for the Florida resort’s area spanning over 100 sq km.

In a more recent update, last week, it was also announced Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris Resort will be renamed Disney Adventure World Park. It is currently undergoing a major expansion.