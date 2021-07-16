All the new shows and movies coming to Disney Plus this weekend

As we continue to trek through July (how are we already halfway through it?), Disney Plus has released a couple of new shows to keep you busy during your off days.

The High School Musical series has released a new episode and so too has the family-friendly show The Mysterious Benedict Society.

Along with previously released titles from earlier this month, here’s what’s worth watching all weekend.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (S2, New Episode)

It’s a new semester full of new competitions and new drama in the High School Musical series.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Season 1 – New Episode)

In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet.

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 1 – New Episode)

A group of gifted orphans are recruited by an eccentric benefactor to go on a secret mission.

In case you missed out, here are some titles that launched on Disney Plus in June:

Black Widow

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

Miraculous World: Shanghai – The Legend of Ladydragon (simply known as Miraculous Shanghai) is the second special TV film that is part of the Miraculous World film series of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir series.

Pooch Perfect (Season 1)

Follow 10 professional dog stylists as they compete in a series of themed challenges to transform their beloved pets. The winner will take home a $100,000 prize.

Grown-ish (Season 3 – New Episode)

From black-ish executive producer Kenya Barris comes a contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education. Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey – Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter — as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.

Wolfgang

As a teenager in Austria, Wolfgang Puck harnessed his love of cooking to escape the harsh rule of his stepfather. A local apprenticeship forged his path to train at a revered French restaurant before landing in America at age 24. In 70s Hollywood, Puck began working at Ma Maison, crafting an original menu around fresh ingredients, making the once-tacky eatery a popular, acclaimed darling

The New Mutants

Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

Luca

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony.

Cruella

A live-action feature film following the evil exploits of Cruella de Vil, the villain from the Disney film 101 Dalmatians.

Launchpad

Launchpad is a series of live-action shorts developed for Disney+. The shorts are helmed by newcomer directors from minority backgrounds, and all deal with various uplifting themes relating to family, culture and experience.