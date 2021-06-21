Everything coming to Disney Plus in Canada this July
As we welcome the first official full month of summer, Disney Plus is mirroring the hot weather by releasing some hot content.
With its acquisition of Star, Disney’s new youth-centred channel, the streaming platform can now add “high-quality movies and series for older teens and adults” to its slate.
The streaming platform is showcasing some Marvel content, including June’s original show Loki, the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow, Disney’s Jungle Cruise (starring The Rock), Pixar content, and some old classics.
Disney Plus has a lot going on (literally). We’ve split up their new releases spread out across all their channels: Marvel, Star, Disney, National Geographic, and Star Wars.
Here is what’s releasing across the entire platform for Canada in July.
Marvel
JULY 7
Marvel Studio’s Legends (Season 1, New Episode)
Loki (Season 1, New Episode)
JULY 9
Black Widow (Premier Access)
JULY 14
Loki (Season 1, Finale)
JULY 21
Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Loki
Disney
JULY 2
Disney Raven’s Home (Season 4)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, New Episode)
The Art of Racing In The Rain
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 1, New Episode)
Pooch Perfect (Season 1)
JULY 7
Monsters at Work (Season 1, Premiere)
Big Sky (Season 1)
JULY 9
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, New Episode)
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 1, New Episode)
JULY 14
Monsters at Work (Season 1, New Episode)
Puppy Dog Pals (Season 3)
JULY 16
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, New Episode)
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 1, New Episode)
JULY 21
Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (Season 1)
Monsters at Work (Season 1, New Episode)
Turner & Hooch (Season 1, Premiere)
JULY 23
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, New Episode)
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 1, New Episode)
JULY 28
Monsters at Work (Season 1, New Episode)
Turner & Hooch (Season 1, New Episode)
JULY 30
Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (Season 2)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, New Episode)
Jungle Cruise (Premier Access)
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 1, New Episode)
Star
JULY 2
Grown-ish (Season 3, New Episode)
Love, Victor (Season 2, New Episode)
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Season 1, New Episode)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
The Darkest Minds (2018)
JULY 9
Grown-ish (Season 3, New Episode)
Love, Victor (Season 2, New Episode)
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Season 1, New Episode)
JULY 14
9-1-1 (Season 4)
9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 2)
JULY 16
Love, Victor (Season 2, New Episode)
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Season 1, New Episode)
JULY 21
Bob’s Burgers (Season 1-8)
JULY 23
Love, Victor (Season 2, New Episode)
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Season 1, New Episode)
JULY 28
American Housewife (Season 5)
Blackish (Season 7)
JULY 30
Love, Victor (Season 2, New Episode)
National Geographic
JULY 23
Playing With Sharks
JULY 28
Primal Survivor (Season 1-3)
Race to the Center of the Earth (Season 1)
Star Wars
JULY 2
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 1, New Episode)
JULY 9
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 1, New Episode)
JUNE 16
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 1, New Episode)
JULY 23
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 1, New Episode)
JULY 30
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 1, New Episode)