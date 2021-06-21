Everything coming to Disney Plus in Canada this July

As we welcome the first official full month of summer, Disney Plus is mirroring the hot weather by releasing some hot content.

With its acquisition of Star, Disney’s new youth-centred channel, the streaming platform can now add “high-quality movies and series for older teens and adults” to its slate.

The streaming platform is showcasing some Marvel content, including June’s original show Loki, the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow, Disney’s Jungle Cruise (starring The Rock), Pixar content, and some old classics.

Disney Plus has a lot going on (literally). We’ve split up their new releases spread out across all their channels: Marvel, Star, Disney, National Geographic, and Star Wars.

Here is what’s releasing across the entire platform for Canada in July.

Marvel

JULY 7

Marvel Studio’s Legends (Season 1, New Episode)

Loki (Season 1, New Episode)

JULY 9

Black Widow (Premier Access)

JULY 14

Loki (Season 1, Finale)

JULY 21

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Loki

Disney

JULY 2

Disney Raven’s Home (Season 4)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, New Episode)

The Art of Racing In The Rain

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 1, New Episode)

Pooch Perfect (Season 1)

JULY 7

Monsters at Work (Season 1, Premiere)

Big Sky (Season 1)

JULY 9

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, New Episode)

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 1, New Episode)

JULY 14

Monsters at Work (Season 1, New Episode)

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 3)

JULY 16

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, New Episode)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 1, New Episode)

JULY 21

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (Season 1)

Monsters at Work (Season 1, New Episode)

Turner & Hooch (Season 1, Premiere)

JULY 23

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, New Episode)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 1, New Episode)

JULY 28

Monsters at Work (Season 1, New Episode)

Turner & Hooch (Season 1, New Episode)

JULY 30

Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (Season 2)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2, New Episode)

Jungle Cruise (Premier Access)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 1, New Episode)

Star

JULY 2

Grown-ish (Season 3, New Episode)

Love, Victor (Season 2, New Episode)

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Season 1, New Episode)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

The Darkest Minds (2018)

JULY 9

Grown-ish (Season 3, New Episode)

Love, Victor (Season 2, New Episode)

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Season 1, New Episode)

JULY 14

9-1-1 (Season 4)

9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 2)

JULY 16

Love, Victor (Season 2, New Episode)

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Season 1, New Episode)

JULY 21

Bob’s Burgers (Season 1-8)

JULY 23

Love, Victor (Season 2, New Episode)

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Season 1, New Episode)

JULY 28

American Housewife (Season 5)

Blackish (Season 7)

JULY 30

Love, Victor (Season 2, New Episode)

National Geographic

JULY 23

Playing With Sharks

JULY 28

Primal Survivor (Season 1-3)

Race to the Center of the Earth (Season 1)

Star Wars

JULY 2

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 1, New Episode)

JULY 9

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 1, New Episode)

JUNE 16

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 1, New Episode)

JULY 23

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 1, New Episode)

JULY 30

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 1, New Episode)