111 great Dine Out Vancouver menus for $35 or under
January: the month where resolutions are formed (and broken), the weather is terrible, and there’s admittedly not a whole lot going on in the city.
One major exception of course is Vancouver’s favourite dining festival.
This year, Dine Out Vancouver is returning for its 21st year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events featuring the city’s best restaurants, bars, breweries, and more.
Taking place from January 20 to February 5, 2023, the popular annual fest typically features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.
Dished shared the full list of participating restaurants for this year’s event earlier this week, and while the list includes some serious heavyweights from Vancouver’s fine dining scene, what about the spots offering menus at more affordable price points?
This year, there will be 111 restaurants offering menus that will only set you back $35 or less, with everything from dinner menus to lunch options to brunch menus to special vegetarian feasts.
Some highlights include Yuu Japanese Tapas with a $29 set lunch menu (with options like takoyaki and), Sula Indian Restaurant with a $33 dinner menu (featuring tandoori momos and paneer tikka masala), and a $25 menu from Alphabet City (with
If that doesn’t whet your appetite, then check out the full list of restaurants and bars offering menus for $35 or under below:
- 75 West Coast Grill
- Afuri Ramen & Dumpling Richmond
- Afuri Ramen and Dumplings
- Agra Tandoori
- Alphabet City / Bingo Taco
- Ancora False Creek
- Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio Ambleside
- Banana Leaf Broadway
- Banana Leaf in Kitsilano
- Banana Leaf on Davie
- Banana Leaf on Robson
- Barneys on Granville
- BC Kitchen
- Bells & Whistles Dunbar
- Bells & Whistles Fraser
- Bin 4 Burger Lounge- Burnaby
- Bin 4 Burger Lounge- South Granville
- Bombay Kitchen and Bar – South Granville
- Bombay Kitchen and Bar Commercial
- Bombay Masala Indian Restaurant
- Brewhall
- Britannia Brewing
- Cannibal Cafe
- Casa Mia Neighborhood Cucina & Mercato
- Cazba Restaurant
- Chop Steakhouse & Bar
- Clough Club
- Community Taps + Pizza
- CRAFT Beer Market
- CRAFT Beer Market (False Creek)
- Delara Restaurant
- District Bar Restaurant
- Donnellan’s Irish Pub
- Earls Ambleside Beach
- Earls Fir St.
- Earls Grandview Corners
- Earls Guildford
- Earls Langley
- Earls Lansdowne
- Earls Poco
- Earls Robson
- Earls Station Square
- Earls Yaletown
- Ember Kitchen
- Fable Diner
- Fable Diner & Bar
- Feast The Neighbourhood Table
- Flying Beaver Bar & Grill
- Fort Pub
- Four Olives Restaurant
- Freebird Table & Bar
- Gino’s Restaurant
- Grace of India
- Gurkha Himalayan Kitchen
- H Tasting Lounge
- H2 Kitchen + Bar
- Haven Kitchen + Bar
- Hawksworth Restaurant
- Hendricks Resto-Lounge
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Brentwood
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Downtown
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Kerrisdale
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Lougheed Town Centre
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Metrotown
- La Taqueria Food Truck
- Las Margaritas Restaurant
- Little Mexico Cantina
- Lucha Libre Taqueria
- Lucky Taco
- Mahony’s Tavern False Creek
- Marias Taverna
- Match Eatery & Public House
- Max’s Restaurant – Cuisine of the Philippines
- Menya Itto
- Mila
- Milltown Bar and Grill
- Monkey 9 Brewing
- O’Hare’s GastroPub & Liquor Store
- Old Spaghetti Factory
- Pho Den
- Pizzeria Farina
- Potluck Hawker Eatery
- Rocky Mountain Flatbread – Main Street
- ROMER’S – Kitsilano
- ROMER’S – Port Moody
- ROMER’S – River District
- RV’s Butter Kitchen
- Seahouse restaurant
- Shamrock Bar & Grill
- Sing Sing Beer Bar
- Smith’s of Gastown
- Stanley Park Brewpub
- Stanley’s Bar & Grill
- Sula Indian Restaurant Commercial Drive
- Sula Indian Restaurant Main Street
- Sushimaro Japanese Restaurant
- Tap & Barre Olympic Village
- Tap & Barrel Bridges
- Tap & Barrel Convention Centre
- Tap & Barrel Shipyards
- Tap & Barrel South Surrey
- Tatta Chulha
- Tavern on the Green
- Tendon Kohaku – Brentwood
- Tendon Kohaku – Downtown
- Tendon Kohaku – Metrotown
- The Canadian Brewhouse
- The Raven
- The Village Taphouse
- VV Tapas Lounge
- Water St. Cafe – 2nd Floor Gastown
- Yuu Japanese Tapas
- Zaatar Zei
Dine Out Vancouver 2023
When: January 20 to February 5, 2023
Where: Participating restaurants in Vancouver
With files from Hanna McLean