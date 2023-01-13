111 great Dine Out Vancouver menus for $35 or under

January: the month where resolutions are formed (and broken), the weather is terrible, and there’s admittedly not a whole lot going on in the city.

One major exception of course is Vancouver’s favourite dining festival.

This year, Dine Out Vancouver is returning for its 21st year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events featuring the city’s best restaurants, bars, breweries, and more.

Taking place from January 20 to February 5, 2023, the popular annual fest typically features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.

Dished shared the full list of participating restaurants for this year’s event earlier this week, and while the list includes some serious heavyweights from Vancouver’s fine dining scene, what about the spots offering menus at more affordable price points?

This year, there will be 111 restaurants offering menus that will only set you back $35 or less, with everything from dinner menus to lunch options to brunch menus to special vegetarian feasts.

Some highlights include Yuu Japanese Tapas with a $29 set lunch menu (with options like takoyaki and Creamy Rose Baby Scallop Udon), Sula Indian Restaurant with a $33 dinner menu (featuring tandoori momos and paneer tikka masala), and a $25 menu from Alphabet City (with Guacamole con chicharron and Tacos Dorados de birria).

If that doesn’t whet your appetite, then check out the full list of restaurants and bars offering menus for $35 or under below:

75 West Coast Grill

Afuri Ramen & Dumpling Richmond

Afuri Ramen and Dumplings

Agra Tandoori

Alphabet City / Bingo Taco

Ancora False Creek

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio Ambleside

Banana Leaf Broadway

Banana Leaf in Kitsilano

Banana Leaf on Davie

Banana Leaf on Robson

Barneys on Granville

BC Kitchen

Bells & Whistles Dunbar

Bells & Whistles Fraser

Bin 4 Burger Lounge- Burnaby

Bin 4 Burger Lounge- South Granville

Bombay Kitchen and Bar – South Granville

Bombay Kitchen and Bar Commercial

Bombay Masala Indian Restaurant

Brewhall

Britannia Brewing

Cannibal Cafe

Casa Mia Neighborhood Cucina & Mercato

Cazba Restaurant

Chop Steakhouse & Bar

Clough Club

Community Taps + Pizza

CRAFT Beer Market

CRAFT Beer Market (False Creek)

Delara Restaurant

District Bar Restaurant

Donnellan’s Irish Pub

Earls Ambleside Beach

Earls Fir St.

Earls Grandview Corners

Earls Guildford

Earls Langley

Earls Lansdowne

Earls Poco

Earls Robson

Earls Station Square

Earls Yaletown

Ember Kitchen

Fable Diner

Fable Diner & Bar

Feast The Neighbourhood Table

Flying Beaver Bar & Grill

Fort Pub

Four Olives Restaurant

Freebird Table & Bar

Gino’s Restaurant

Grace of India

Gurkha Himalayan Kitchen

H Tasting Lounge

H2 Kitchen + Bar

Haven Kitchen + Bar

Hawksworth Restaurant

Hendricks Resto-Lounge

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Brentwood

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Downtown

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Kerrisdale

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Lougheed Town Centre

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Metrotown

La Taqueria Food Truck

Las Margaritas Restaurant

Little Mexico Cantina

Lucha Libre Taqueria

Lucky Taco

Mahony’s Tavern False Creek

Marias Taverna

Match Eatery & Public House

Max’s Restaurant – Cuisine of the Philippines

Menya Itto

Mila

Milltown Bar and Grill

Monkey 9 Brewing

O’Hare’s GastroPub & Liquor Store

Old Spaghetti Factory

Pho Den

Pizzeria Farina

Potluck Hawker Eatery

Rocky Mountain Flatbread – Main Street

ROMER’S – Kitsilano

ROMER’S – Port Moody

ROMER’S – River District

RV’s Butter Kitchen

Seahouse restaurant

Shamrock Bar & Grill

Sing Sing Beer Bar

Smith’s of Gastown

Stanley Park Brewpub

Stanley’s Bar & Grill

Sula Indian Restaurant Commercial Drive

Sula Indian Restaurant Main Street

Sushimaro Japanese Restaurant

Tap & Barre Olympic Village

Tap & Barrel Bridges

Tap & Barrel Convention Centre

Tap & Barrel Shipyards

Tap & Barrel South Surrey

Tatta Chulha

Tavern on the Green

Tendon Kohaku – Brentwood

Tendon Kohaku – Downtown

Tendon Kohaku – Metrotown

The Canadian Brewhouse

The Raven

The Village Taphouse

VV Tapas Lounge

Water St. Cafe – 2nd Floor Gastown

Yuu Japanese Tapas

Zaatar Zei

When: January 20 to February 5, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants in Vancouver

With files from Hanna McLean