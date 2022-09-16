NewsTransportationVideos

Truck full of sex toys tips up on highway, spilling massive load all over (VIDEO)

A huge truck filled with packaged sex toys rolled over on a US highway, scattering a wealth of goodies across the road.

The crash occurred on Wednesday morning on the eastbound route of I-40 Mustang Road in Oklahoma City, reported SkyNews 9. The ramp was shut down immediately.

News 9’s aerial footage of the dildo disaster, which shows boxes of bright pink pleasure accessories strewn about, has since gone viral.

It was posted by @TheLostOgle on Twitter.

News 9’s on-site correspondent Jim Gardner was left speechless multiple times as he reported on the truck that, in his own words, “lost its load.”

“Jim, can you tell us what he’s carrying there?” asks the anchor from News 9’s studio, seeing officers standing by and picking up the trouble rubble.

“Um. Well. If we’re zooming in, not really,” said Gardner after an uncomfortably long pause. The aerial camera panned across the inventory — a bunch of dildos, vibrators, and lube bottles. “Maybe you can tell. I can’t tell.”

He swiftly changed the topic, updating the host about the driver, who was fortunately not injured in the accident.

“No injuries but, uh… There’s a lot of stuff laying on the road, whatever it is. It’s going to take a while to clean up.”

The internet made the most of the incident with hilarious wordplay comments.

And Jim wasn’t spared either.

Guess that “discreet shipping” isn’t so discreet after all, huh?

