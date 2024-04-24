DeSmith was touched by the reception he got from Canucks fans



Fans rallied behind Casey DeSmith on Tuesday night, and the Vancouver Canucks goalie felt the love.

With news dropping earlier in the day that Thatcher Demko was out due to injury, the Canucks’ playoff hopes now ride on DeSmith, a 32-year-old backup goaltender.

DeSmith made just the second playoff start of his career on Tuesday, and while the game didn’t go according to plan, the Rochester, New Hampshire, native still appreciated the fan support.

It began with a huge roar when Canucks PA announcer Al Murdoch introduced him in the starting lineup. It continued during the game, with fans chanting his name and cheering every save.

Unprompted, DeSmith brought up the fans post-game.

“The playoffs, it’s a different animal, and it’s fun to be out there,” he said. “The crowd obviously is incredible. It’s an incredible atmosphere, and the city’s behind us. I, for one, appreciate it, and I know everybody in this locker room does too.”

DeSmith’s comments echo the sentiments of players after Game 1. J.T. Miller said it was one of the most special things he’s been a part of, other than the birth of his children and his wedding day.

“That was awesome. You can’t say enough about the fans,” DeSmith added. “Playing in a Canadian market for the first time, it’s definitely different, and in a good way.

“This city loves the Canucks and everyone in this locker room knows it. We appreciate it.”

DeSmith didn’t see a lot of action in Game 2, allowing three goals on 15 shots. It was a frustrating night on the other side of the ice, as the Canucks had a terrible time getting pucks on net.

Vancouver directed 84 shots at the Predators’ net, but 66 of them were either blocked or missed the net entirely.

DeSmith was feeling positive about his team’s play.

“Keep doing what we’re doing. I think the guys played great tonight and played well enough to win. And if we keep bringing that game, we’re not going to get every bad bounce. Some of those posts are gonna go in, and some of those empty nets we’re going to connect on.”

The series now shifts to Nashville, where a raucous atmosphere is expected at Bridgestone Arena for Game 3 on Friday.