Canucks suffer frustrating Game 2 loss to Predators

Here’s hoping the Vancouver Canucks got all of their bad luck out in one day.

After losing both Thatcher Demko and Tyler Myers prior to the game, the Canucks also lost Game 2 to the Nashville Predators 4-1 at Rogers Arena.

The series is now tied 1-1. Game 3 takes place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday at 4:30 pm.

Every loss is frustrating, but this one hurts on another level, largely because the Canucks had a number of glorious opportunities where they failed to score.

Pius Suter missed an open net on a tap in early in the third period. Dakota Joshua had an open net during a scramble in the crease shortly thereafter.

However, Elias Pettersson’s open net miss was the most frustrating of them all.

The net was wide open pic.twitter.com/kLz1gQB2VR — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) April 24, 2024

On a late first period power play, Pettersson missed an open net on a one-timer.

That play encapsulated what was a frustrating night all around for the Canucks.

More to come…