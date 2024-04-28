DeSmith hurt: Silovs will start Canucks playoff game today



The Vancouver Canucks seem to have another goalie injury on their hands.

All signs point towards Arturs Silovs starting Game 4 of the team’s first round playoff series against the Nashville Predators instead of Casey DeSmith.

Head coach Rick Tocchet refused to answer if DeSmith, the presumed starter, would be in net for this afternoon’s game.

“We’ve got a couple of decisions to make,” said the head coach when asked point-blank if DeSmith will start today. “Right now we have to decide on a couple of things.”

#Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet says the team has a player who is a game-time decision. Decision will be made within the next hour. pic.twitter.com/0Z8szsHC81 — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) April 28, 2024

This led to suspicion that the goalie could be battling an injury. CHEK‘s Rick Dhaliwal and Sportsnet‘s Elliotte Friedman then confirmed the report that DeSmith might be hurt.

Hearing it may be goalie related. https://t.co/VsLUhk7W7P — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) April 28, 2024

With Vancouver/Nashville, we should be prepared for the possibility Arturs Silovs starts for the Canucks. Not sure what happened here, though. https://t.co/nlUfij6z8V — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 28, 2024

Daily Faceoff‘s Frank Seravalli then reported that Silovs will start for the Canucks tonight.

Sources say Arturs Silovs starts Game 4 for #Canucks. Casey DeSmith is injured. Can’t make it up for Vancouver. Three different starting goalies in four games versus #preds.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 28, 2024

The team’s starting goalie, Thatcher Demko, is already out week-to-week with a knee injury.

DeSmith has started the past two playoff games. He put up a great performance in Game 3 which helped the Canucks secure a 2-1 series lead. The 32-year-old fully participated in practice yesterday.

“His demeanour was excellent. I thought he looked big in the net,” said Tocchet today about the goalie’s play on Friday night.

With DeSmith seemingly not able to play, Latvian goaltender Silovs is next in line. The 23-year-old started four games this season, winning three of them. He managed a 2.47 goals-against-average and an .881% save percentage.

Silovs has an 6-2-1 record in nine career NHL starts across this year and last.

The 6-foot-4 goalie won MVP at the 2023 IIHF World Championship after leading Latvia to a bronze medial, their first-ever at the event.

While it’s unknown what DeSmith’s potential injury is related to, the goalie did take a big hit from Predators forward Michael McCarron last game. The 6-foot-6 centre bowled over DeSmith behind the net. However, the goalie appeared no worse for wear and finished the game. It’s been reported that today’s injury is not a consequence of the hit.

Not hearing related to McCarron hit. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) April 28, 2024

Goalie Nikita Tolopilo is also on the trip for the Canucks. If Silovs does get the start, Tolopilo will be the expected backup. The 6-foot-6 player has never played an NHL game but does have a 20-13-1 record with the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL this season.

The puck drops for Game 4 between the Canucks and Predators at 2 pm PT.