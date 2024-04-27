Predators player fined for running Canucks goalie DeSmith

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) won’t be suspending Michael McCarron following his run at Vancouver Canucks goalie Casey DeSmith.

Canucks fans were rightfully furious last night when, just past the midway point of the first period, the Nashville Predators forward hit DeSmith behind the net. The 6-foot-6 McCarron was assessed a two-minute minor for goalie interference, with many thinking he may be forced to sit a game or two. However, that won’t be the case, as the DoPS announced that he has been fined $2,000 instead.

Absolute scumbag play from McCarron. Canucks already down a goalie and here he just runs right into DeSmith pic.twitter.com/ucvqaTraz6 — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) April 27, 2024

Nashville’s Michael McCarron has been fined $2,000 for goalie interference on Vancouver’s Casey DeSmith. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 27, 2024

This play could have been a catastrophe for the Canucks, who have had to go with DeSmith in each of their past two games with Thatcher Demko already out of the lineup due to injury. The 32-year-old DeSmith did a great job at staying composed following the hit and stopped 29 of the 30 shots thrown his way in a huge 2-1 win.

The Canucks will need DeSmith to stay sharp, as it sounds like Demko will remain out for the entirety of this series and perhaps longer. In a backup role this season, he posted a 2.85 goals against average (GAA) and a .896 save percentage (SV%) in 29 appearances.

This isn’t the first time DeSmith has been forced to carry the load for the Canucks, as he started the vast majority of their games in the final stretch of the season as Demko was dealing with a different injury. Though he struggled at points during that stretch, he appears as locked in as ever right now and will look to lead the Canucks to a victory tomorrow to extend their series lead 3-1 over the Predators.