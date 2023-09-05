Designer clothing sale coming Friday with prices as low as $25

If the recent Aritzia lineup madness in Vancouver is any clue, we love love love a sale.

There’s a way you can stock up on some clearance designer clothes and accessories without having to line up the night before and it starts on Friday.

“Canada’s trusted leader in designer resale and luxury consignment,” Mine & Yours will be having an in-store sale on August 8-10, before the sale heads online to shoppers for September 12-14.

The Vancouver-based company will be holding its West Coast offering at its location on 1025 Howe Street, and in Toronto, shoppers should head to the brand-new store at 79 Yorkville Avenue.

There are promising designer racks with items as low as $25, as the store sells off its typically high-price items to fashion lovers obsessed with a bargain.

You might still have to get there early if you want to score the Jimmy Choo Beige Snake Embossed Peep Toe Wooden Heel, or Dolce & Gabbana Salmon Pink Leather Quilted Zip Wallet because for $25 those designer pieces are promised to go fast.

For those with a bigger budget but still hoping to save, plenty of pricey pieces will be marked down significantly, including a Saint Laurent Black Leather Metallic Logo Embroidered Mini Toy Backpack, a Louis Vuitton Damier Ebene Speedy 35, and a Chanel Black Fabric Quilted Flap Closure Shoulder Bag w/ Tassel for $500 each.

Plus, if you are hoping to keep the summer vibes going or grab some cute dresses for next year — the summer collection is 25% off for three days only.