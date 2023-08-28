A brand-new luxury consignment store just opened its doors in Toronto (PHOTOS)

Mine & Yours has gone east.

The popular Vancouver-based designer consignment store has opened its first-ever Toronto location in the ritzy Yorkville neighbourhood.

Located right on Yorkville Avenue, just steps from Bay Station, customers are welcomed with a chic black-and-white awning before stepping into the bright and airy space spanning three floors: two dedicated to designer retail, with a third serving as a buying-only lounge.

“Toronto was a no-brainer for us. We have been trying to open up a Toronto location for three years but unfortunately, COVID-19 got in the way of that,” Mine & Yours founder Courtney Watkins told Daily Hive just ahead of the opening soirée.

“Nothing could stop us, however, so when the opportunity for 79 Yorkville came up, we knew the stars aligned. The Yorkville neighbourhood goes hand in hand perfectly with our mission to provide luxury resale in a premium setting,” she added, noting that clients have been “eagerly awaiting” Mine & Yours to open a location in Ontario.

“We’re thrilled to finally open our doors and become part of the dynamic East Coast community,” she said.

The company recreated its famed Yaletown handbag wall in the boutique, with an array of the most sought-after bags like the classic quilted Chanel flap, coveted Hermès Birkins (don’t miss the gorgeous light blue), and the timeless Louis Vuitton Speedy.

On-trend designer bags like the Prada 2000 Re-Edition and the Dior Book Tote can also be found — many selling well below retail price — mixed in with an array of attainably priced contemporary pieces.

“Shoppers can expect a curated selection of high-quality designer fashion pieces at attainable price points. You can find contemporary brands like dresses from $125 to handbags for $35,000 and everything in between,” Watkins says of the M&Y concept. Translation: don’t be afraid to pop into Mine & Yours if you’re on a budget, because there’s something for everybody — whether it’s a special event, birthday, job interview look or even a first date.

Mine & Yours regularly updates its Instagram pages with new arrivals, in addition to retailing via its e-commerce site.

For those with concerns about an accidental replica making its way onto shelves, clients can rest assured that Mine & Yours has cultivated a strong reputation for authenticity in the designer space, with a team of experts overseeing all items before they make it to retail.

“You’ll be able to find one-of-a-kind collector’s items, archival runway pieces that are truly unique, and current, in-season designer collections. We have iconic pieces that tell a story that elevates your personal style in a sustainable and affordable way,” the Vancouver native noted.

Beyond the centrepiece handbag wall, shelves of designer shoes and racks of items from Gucci, Dior and beyond can be found in the elegant boutique, outfitted with a mustard yellow velvet couch, oversized gold-framed mirrors, and beautifully designed dressing rooms (ladies: don’t forget the selfies).

“Our goal is to make it feel like you’re stepping into your best friend’s closet when you’re shopping at Mine & Yours,” Watkins explained.

With the Art Deco design inspo and luxury labels, make that an opulent closet. “When you walk into our store we want you to feel like you are walking into a luxury boutique. We often have people experiencing the store for the first time and they don’t even realize that they are walking into a second-hand store,” Watkins, who also oversees the original Vancouver store on Davie Street in addition to the second in Yaletown, said.

For those looking to sell their designer items, the company offers various options — including a white glove service where they’ll come right to your home and hand-pick items they know clientele will love.

Once sold, clients can choose between cash, consignment and store credits.

“Our store is designed to offer an unparalleled shopping experience that goes beyond traditional retail. We’ve created a space where pre-loved fashion items are cherished and given new life,” Watkins added of her eco-friendly concept.

Mine & Yours is open now at 79 Yorkville Avenue.