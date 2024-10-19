If you’re looking for luxury fashion for a fraction of the price, it’ll be hard to beat this: one Canadian consignment store is offering designer deals for just $11.

The luxury resale brand Mine & Yours has sold second-hand designer fashion for the past decade. Now in its 11th year, the company is celebrating its anniversary with amazing $11 deals for one weekend only.

It will be the ultimate fashion bargain hunt because throughout the weekend of October 25 to 27, the store will hide $11 designer items on its website.

“Mine & Yours will be hiding select $11 designer deals on their website, offering a few lucky shoppers the chance to score luxury pieces at an unbeatable price,” reads the release.

Feeling lucky? Make sure to head over to their website for the ultimate bargain hunt.

But that’s not the end of it.

Mine & Yours will offer an 11% discount online and at its Toronto and Vancouver locations for one day only.

The store carries an impressive variety of high-end fashion brands, such as Balenciaga, Balmain, Christian Dior, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Celine, Louis Vuitton, Loewe, and Hermès.

“We’re so grateful for the incredible journey we’ve had over the last 11 years,” said owner Courtney Watkins.

“From our supportive customers and suppliers to our amazing team, it’s been a dream of mine to foster a community that shares my love for fashion, sustainability and an incredible designer deal. This birthday sale is our way of saying thank you for being part of our story!”

When: October 25 to 27

Where: 79 Yorkville Avenue, Toronto; 418 Davie Street, Vancouver; 2061 West 4th Street, Vancouver