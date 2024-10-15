NewsShoppingCanada

Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle compared to KKK hood

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Oct 15 2024, 9:08 pm
Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle compared to KKK hood
Iwonagainn/Reddit | @itsTimHell/X

A Bath & Body Works candle has sparked controversy after netizens compared its design to a Ku Klux Klan hood.

The soy wax blend scented candle is called Snowed In and, according to the description, features creamy buttermint, sweet musk, and cozy vanilla.

The winter-themed jar’s design includes paper snowflake cutouts against a red background. However, photos of the candle have gone viral after netizens compared it to uniforms worn by the Ku Klux Klan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which is based in Alabama, states that the Ku Klux Klan is the oldest and most infamous hate group in the US.

“Although Black Americans have typically been the Klan’s primary target, adherents also attack Jewish people, persons who have immigrated to the United States, and members of the LGBTQ+ community,” states the organization, which aims to combat white supremacy and end racist violence.

Bath & Body Works is no longer selling the candle and has issued an apology.

“At Bath & Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one,” reads a statement emailed to NBC News.

“We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward.”

Netizens were furious, with many questioning how the design was approved.


However, not everyone agreed that the design was offensive.

An employee tasked with destroying the covers shared a photo on Reddit, calling them KKKKandles.

Posts from the bathandbodyworks
community on Reddit

However, others appear to be profiting from the controversy, with one Kentucky-based eBay seller listing the candle for US$250 (C$344) and another Florida seller having the label listed for US$104.50 (C$143.98).

It’s not the first time the company has been criticized for its designs.

In 2022, the company was accused of cultural appropriation after it unveiled a collection of lotion, scents, and candles featuring Kente fabric designs during Black History Month.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop