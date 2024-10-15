Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle compared to KKK hood

A Bath & Body Works candle has sparked controversy after netizens compared its design to a Ku Klux Klan hood.

The soy wax blend scented candle is called Snowed In and, according to the description, features creamy buttermint, sweet musk, and cozy vanilla.

The winter-themed jar’s design includes paper snowflake cutouts against a red background. However, photos of the candle have gone viral after netizens compared it to uniforms worn by the Ku Klux Klan.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which is based in Alabama, states that the Ku Klux Klan is the oldest and most infamous hate group in the US.

“Although Black Americans have typically been the Klan’s primary target, adherents also attack Jewish people, persons who have immigrated to the United States, and members of the LGBTQ+ community,” states the organization, which aims to combat white supremacy and end racist violence.

Bath & Body Works is no longer selling the candle and has issued an apology.

“At Bath & Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one,” reads a statement emailed to NBC News.

“We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward.”

Netizens were furious, with many questioning how the design was approved.

@bathbodyworks Bath & Body Works is apologizing and pulling a candle from its shelves and online platform after catching backlash for seemingly depicting a KKK hood-like design.👎”Really B&BW!!? If we noticed, I’m sure you did to, but you gave the “go ahead” anyway!!” pic.twitter.com/yGcP5NddPO — Sumner (@renmusb1) October 11, 2024

I want to know who came up with that concept and have they been fired.. highly offensive and how does @bathbodyworks doesn’t notice before going on the shelf. Wont buy anything from them — Cherese J. (@CeeJaay36) October 14, 2024

this look like a KKK Candle. Lmao pic.twitter.com/Cv8vLReu3J — tim hell. (@itsTimHell) October 15, 2024

Smells like smoldering crosses, too.

WTF were they thinking at Bath & Body Works? Reminds me of the Zara concentration camp striped pajama look… aren’t you supposed to employ marketing experts or something? pic.twitter.com/J8WriIjjz7 — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) October 14, 2024

Bath & Body Works needs to fire all the people who approved this candle artwork 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/jkHpVtN503 — Ash (@ash_like_whoa) October 8, 2024

Agree, very poor marketing. — WENDY-LEE PURDY (Miss) (@THEBONDIGIRL) October 15, 2024



However, not everyone agreed that the design was offensive.

Why must they insert race into absolutely everything? — Shield~Maiden™ MSN, RN, IBCLC, RLC (@Hikergirl84) October 14, 2024

It looks like aliens…but I guess that would be equally triggering. — IAmMiami (@IAmMiamiFL) October 14, 2024

An employee tasked with destroying the covers shared a photo on Reddit, calling them KKKKandles.

However, others appear to be profiting from the controversy, with one Kentucky-based eBay seller listing the candle for US$250 (C$344) and another Florida seller having the label listed for US$104.50 (C$143.98).

It’s not the first time the company has been criticized for its designs.

In 2022, the company was accused of cultural appropriation after it unveiled a collection of lotion, scents, and candles featuring Kente fabric designs during Black History Month.

Why I’m thinking Bath and Body Works have a new fragrance and it’s the same fragrance only in kente cloth colors 🥴😪 pic.twitter.com/PJpaMlNikb — SMOOTH MELANIN (@smoothmelanin) January 29, 2022

