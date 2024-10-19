Ticketmaster has resolved a class action lawsuit, and Canadians who qualify could receive a portion of the $6 million settlement.

The class action filed against Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation, alleges that Ticketmaster’s marketing practices, including how it displayed ticket prices and fees, violated the Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act.

“The Court has made no determination regarding the merits of those allegations, which the Defendants deny,” reads the notice.

Ticketmaster and the plaintiff, Crystal Watch, agreed to a $6,027,000 settlement that is pending court approval. If the settlement agreement is approved, it “will settle, extinguish and bar all claims relating in any way to or arising out of the class action lawsuit against Ticketmaster.”

Are you eligible?

Canadians who purchased one or more tickets from Ticketmaster between September 1, 2015, and June 30, 2018, can claim part of the settlement. This applies to ticket purchases made through Ticketmaster’s app or website.

How much can you receive?

If the settlement is approved, you could receive a credit voucher worth up to $45, which can be used to make purchases on Ticketmaster. The credit voucher is transferable, has no expiration date, and can be used for a single purchase.

What should you do next?

If you’re eligible for a claim, you don’t need to do anything for now. An approval hearing before the Court of King’s Bench for Saskatchewan is scheduled for December 6, 2024.

However, if you don’t want to participate in the settlement, you must submit a form stating that you’d like to opt out before the December 2 deadline.

Check here to learn more about this class action lawsuit.