Dermott's salary cut in half as he leaves Canucks for Arizona

Travis Dermott is no longer a member of the Vancouver Canucks, as the free agent defenceman signed with the Arizona Coyotes today.

The 26-year-old is looking to get his career back on track, following an injury-riddled stint with the Canucks.

Dermott, who made $1.75 million on a one-way contract last season, will make less than half that in Arizona. The Newmarket, Ontario native’s one-year deal with the Coyotes will pay him up to $800,000 according to CapFriendly, which is just $25,000 above the NHL’s minimum salary.

It’s a two-way deal though, meaning that Dermott’s salary will drop to $450,000 if he gets sent to the AHL.

Dermott appeared in just 11 NHL games for the Canucks last season, and none since January 25 due to a concussion. He was put on injured reserve February 18.

Brought to Vancouver in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 20, 2022, the Canucks gave up a third-round pick for a defenceman they felt had untapped potential.

The Canucks announced they wouldn’t be extending a $1.75 million qualifying offer to Dermott on June 30, which made him an unrestricted free agent.

Vancouver currently has six defencemen signed to one-way contracts, though Tucker Poolman is not expected to play due to a long-term injury. The other blueliners in the fold are Quinn Hughes, Filip Hronek, Tyler Myers, Carson Soucy, and Ian Cole. Matt Irwin, Guillaume Brisebois, Noah Juulsen, Christian Wolanin, Akito Hirose, Cole McWard, and Jack Rathbone also played NHL games last season, but are signed to two-way deals.