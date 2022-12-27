Travis Dermott rejoins Canucks for practice after lengthy concussion spell

Travis Dermott could be nearing closer to a return for the Vancouver Canucks, after having yet to suit up for the team this season.

But, at least as of the latest update, he’s still not quite yet up to speed for NHL hockey just yet.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced today that Dermott was called up to the team from Abbotsford, but remains on long-term injured reserve for the time being.

Dermott was sent to Abbotsford earlier this month on a conditioning stint, playing one game on December 20 before the AHL’s holiday break.

The 26-year-old defenceman has been on long-term injured reserve since October 27 after suffering a concussion this past September during the lead-up to the season.

Per Sportsnet’s Brendan Batchelor, Dermott skated in the team’s practice today as one of eight defencemen.

The Canucks host the San Jose Sharks at 7 pm PT tonight, before travelling to Winnipeg and Calgary on Thursday and Saturday for a two-game road trip to close out their 2022 schedule.

Since being acquired by the Canucks in a trade from the Maple Leafs earlier this year, Dermott has suited up in just 17 games for the Vancouver Canucks, scoring a goal and adding one assist in an average of 16:54 of ice time.