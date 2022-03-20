Canucks acquire Travis Dermott in trade with Leafs

The Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs have swung a deal, less than 24 hours before the NHL trade deadline.

Defenceman Travis Dermott is heading to Vancouver for a third-round pick. The move was made in part to facilitate the Leafs acquiring Mark Giordano from the Seattle Kraken, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA.

Vancouver #Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired Travis Dermott in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. DETAILS | https://t.co/Q5mS6mhRGu pic.twitter.com/LUGcKMTIpf — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 20, 2022

Travis Dermott passe finalement aux @Canucks ce qui facilite la transaction de Mark Giordano aux @MapleLeafs @SeattleKraken @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) March 20, 2022

From a Canucks perspective, new GM Patrik Allvin has essentially swung a three-team trade, considering that he acquired a third-round pick in a separate trade for Travis Hamonic earlier.

The pick acquired from Ottawa originally belonged to Vancouver, but was dealt to Vegas when the Canucks traded for Nate Schmidt. The pick going to Toronto originally belonged to Winnipeg, acquired by the Canucks when they traded Schmidt to the Jets.

Dermott, 25, is six years younger than Hamonic, and $1.5 million cheaper. Dermott is a pending restricted free agent after his contract expires after next season.

The left-shot blueliner was a second-round pick by Toronto in 2015, and appeared in 251 games for the Leafs since 2017, scoring 52 points (12-40-52). He’s a good skater, but was never trusted in a top-four role during his time with the Leafs.

The Newmarket, Ontario native has five points (1-4-5) in 43 games this season, and ranked seventh in average ice time (14:43) among Leafs defencemen.