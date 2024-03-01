Is Demko playing too much? Canucks should monitor his workload

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko has been one of the best in the league so far this season.

He currently is tied for the league lead in wins and is second in shutouts. The 28-year-old has consistently given the Canucks rock-solid goaltending, and it’s on the team to make sure they keep him fresh for down the stretch.

Demko got injured last season after being asked to shoulder a heavy load and has been expected to start at least 60 games for the past few years. That’s resulted in some obvious fatigue down the stretch, something the Canucks cannot afford this season as they prepare for a playoff push.

“We’ve got to be very conscious with how we use him for sure,” said Rick Tocchet about his starting goaltender prior to last night’s loss against the Los Angeles Kings.

Demko has started five straight games and played 11 of 13 games in February. Whether it’s correlated or not, his numbers slipped during the month as his save percentage fell below .900.

After his heavy workload this month, he’s now on pace to start more than 60 games once again. The Canucks invested in acquiring a capable backup goalie before the season started with a trade for Casey DeSmith.

“Casey, he’s going to play here in the next couple games for sure,” said Tocchet when discussing the team’s upcoming plans.

While DeSmith started off the season strong, his recent performances have failed to inspire much confidence. He has failed to record a save percentage above .900 in each of his past three starts, all losses.

His poor play of late could be the reason why the coaching staff hasn’t been trusting him with as many starts.

The Canucks regularly use a third non-roster goalie for practices to give Demko a break. This means that the starter can go through his drills with goalie coach Ian Clark but skip the actual practice.

“That’s how you keep the miles off a goalie too. Let him not practice as hard and do his technical work with Clarkie. It’s worked in the past,” said Tocchet on the team’s strategy of having that third goalie in practice.

While the Canucks may not be fighting for their playoff lives, they still are battling for an important seeding position. This means that they can’t afford to rest on their laurels and need their goaltending to be as strong as possible.

The Canucks have a bit of an easier schedule over the next month, including nine games at home. It’s the perfect time to get DeSmith some starts and even the workload between the two goalies, ensuring that Demko is well-rested for the postseason.