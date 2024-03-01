Canucks suffer worst home defeat of season in drubbing against Kings

The Vancouver Canucks were thoroughly outplayed on Thursday night at Rogers Arena. The Los Angeles Kings imposed their will on their way to a 5-1 win, the worst home defeat of the season for the Pacific Division leaders.

The Canucks failed to muster much offence throughout the entire game. They finished with just 23 shots, many of them coming from non-dangerous areas.

A Brock Boeser power play goal in the third period brought the Canucks within one and pumped some life into the building. However, the comeback was quickly thwarted as Kevin Fiala restored the Kings’ two-goal lead minutes later off a beautiful feed by Anze Kopitar.

holy hell this pass by Kopitar pic.twitter.com/jmwP6kq6EG — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) March 1, 2024

The Kings added a few more insurance goals throughout the third period to create the lopsided final score.

The Canucks finish February with a 5-6-2 record, the worst month of their season thus far. They still have the solo lead in the Western Conference.

This was the first of four games between these two teams over the next handful of weeks. They’ll play their next contest on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

