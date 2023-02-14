"It's not true": Demko denies rumours he wants trade from Canucks 

Thatcher Demko does not want a trade from the Vancouver Canucks.

The injured goaltender, who could return to backup duty on the weekend, said that any rumour of his desire to leave Vancouver is absolutely false.

“It was a little frustrating for me,” Demko told media after practice Tuesday. “I’m not even here to defend myself. I’m on the sidelines and start seeing that stuff pop up. It’s not true.”

“I’ll just say that, point blank.

“I’ve seen a few things floating around. I’ve never said that, not even to my wife or anyone close to my circle.”

"Today was definitely the best that I've felt…I was making a lot of reactionary saves, desperation saves. All that is good for the rehab." 🗣 Thatcher Demko meets with the media following Tuesday's practice

Vancouver has been a hotbed for trade chatter and rumours after the replacement of Bruce Boudreau as head coach, the re-singing of Andrei Kuzmenko, and the trading of captain Bo Horvat in the past month.

“I’ve heard from people around that are close to it that Demko doesn’t want to be here,” TSN’s Farhan Lalji said on The Athletic’s VANcast two weeks ago. “There’s conversation in the background that Demko isn’t enamoured with the market, the scrutiny, the organization. Pick it, it’s all of it.”

Demko signed a five-year, $25 million contract with Vancouver on March 31, 2021. He has no trade protection.

At least four teams had called the Canucks inquiring about the services of the 27-year-old goaltender, according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, who has battled injury and posted a 3-10-2 record with a 3.93 goals-against average and .883 save percentage in 15 appearances this season.

Elliotte Freidman of Sportsnet said in late January that the Canucks could “put a ton of players out there” on the trade market, including Demko, Brock Boeser, and Tyler Myers.

Demko has not played since December 1 when he was injured, making a save against the Florida Panthers in a 5-1 loss. He returned to practice last week and anticipates he could back up as soon as Saturday.

In 151 career games with Vancouver, Demko is 70-63-13 with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.