Injury to Canucks goalie Demko is not "worst-case" scenario: report

The news regarding Thatcher Demko is not as bad as many feared.

The Vancouver Canucks’ starting goalie left Thursday night’s game with an injury that looked serious, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg.

Thankfully, his prognosis is far from being worst-case scenario, as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is reporting that Demko’s timeline for a return is approximately six weeks.

Sounds like Thatcher Demko injury timeline is approximately six weeks. Thankfully not worst-case scenario — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 3, 2022

The 26-year-old netminder was injured during a first-period sequence when he faced four Florida Panthers shots in quick succession. Demko grabbed his right leg and fell to the ice after the 3-0 goal went in.

Trainers helped Demko off the ice and into the dressing room.

Thatcher Demko was helped off of the ice after suffering an injury during the Panthers' third goal. pic.twitter.com/uJJ1bpHFqc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 2, 2022

The Canucks have called up AHL goaltender Collin Delia from Abbotsford. He’s expected to back up Spencer Martin on Saturday when the Canucks host the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Arena.

Martin could get a long run of games, as the Canucks have a reasonably light schedule in December, without games in back-to-back nights until December 22-23.