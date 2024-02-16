Demko has the chance to tie another Canucks record

Where would the Vancouver Canucks be without Thatcher Demko?

The American-born goalie has been unbelievable this season. While the Canucks have been quite strong defensively, it’s Demko that has helped them win game after game as the last line of defence.

He now has the chance to tie another Canucks franchise record. The 28-year-old has won 10 consecutive games on home ice. With one more home victory, he will tie Roberto Luongo for the most consecutive wins at home in franchise history with 11.

Demko will likely get the chance to tie the record this weekend when the Winnipeg Jets visit.

The Jets were once neck-and-neck with the Canucks for first place in the NHL but have fallen off over recent weeks. The Central Division team is just 4-5-1 over their last 10 games, not exactly stellar numbers.

Demko is the only NHL goalie with at least 30 wins so far this season. He’s just three victories away from equaling his career high, and a significant portion of the season remains.

This is not the first franchise record that Demko has flirted with this season. The goalie tied Dan Cloutier’s 20-year-old mark for the longest win streak earlier in the year. However, the Canucks were blown out 6-0 in the game where he would’ve set a new barometer. Thus, he’ll remain tied with Cloutier in that category.

The 2014 draft pick is quickly establishing himself as one of the best goalies in Canucks history. He currently ranks fourth in wins, fifth in games played, and seventh in shutouts in all-time team stats.

All eyes will be on Demko, assuming he gets the start, on Saturday night as the Canucks take on the Jets. He has the chance to get his name in the Canucks record books and continue to establish his legacy with the franchise.