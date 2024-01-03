Demko is moving up the all-time Canucks goalie wins list

Thatcher Demko is steadily moving up the all-time wins list among Vancouver Canucks goaltenders.

It won’t be long before only Roberto Luongo and Kirk McLean are ahead of him, and he could catch them one day too.

Demko tied his former running mate, Jacob Markstrom, with his 99th win in a Canucks uniform last night. The 28-year-old San Diego native tied Markstrom for fifth on the all-time list, accomplishing the feat in 30 fewer starts than Markstrom did.

Demko has a 99-74-16 record in 194 career NHL games (188 starts), all with Vancouver. If he stays healthy, he will pass Dan Cloutier (109 wins) this season for fourth all-time.

Richard Brodeur (126 wins) should be caught by next season for third.

Luongo holds the Canucks’ franchise record for regular-season wins with 252, followed by McLean (211). It’ll take a few more successful seasons between the pipes for Demko to catch them.

Demko is off to a torrid pace this season, with 18 wins in 26 starts so far. That puts him on pace for one of the highest win totals in franchise history.

Luongo’s single-season record is probably safe. The Hall of Famer won a whopping 47 games during his first season in Vancouver back in 2006-07, when he started 75 of 82 games.

Demko has received approximately 70% of the starts this season, putting him on pace for 40 wins in 58 starts. That would match the second-highest single-season win total by a Canucks goalie — also held by Luongo — achieved back in 2009-10.

The most wins Kirk McLean ever posted in a single season was 38 in 1991-92, when he started 63 games. Luongo had 38 wins in 60 starts in 2010-11, the most successful season in franchise history.