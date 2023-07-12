Pup and Party: Vancouver hotel unveils new ways to play this summer

Summer fun is in full swing and Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites is ready to help you make the most of it.

The acclaimed all-suite hotel has unveiled two new packages for locals and visitors to enjoy starting this month: a perfect Pupcation and a terrific Night On The Town.

Both hotel packages are filled with the perfect touches that will make your next stay one to remember.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delta Vancouver Downtown (@deltavancouver)

Those looking to take their next celebration or outing to the next level can choose the Night On The Town package, which includes a luxurious suite, two handcrafted cocktails at Stock & Supply, two taxi vouchers ($10 value each), and breakfast for two at Stock & Supply.

Getting your besties together for a Girls’ Night Out? Treating yourself to a concert by your favourite band? This Delta Suites by Marriott package is a perfect way to get the vibes going, no matter the occasion.

If you’re looking to spend time with a furry friend, the Pupcation package is for you! The new package includes the pet fee, gourmet dog treats upon check-in, and a dog bowl ready in your suite.

Guests will also receive a pupcation guide to Vancouver’s top dog parks and trails and a special travel bowl to ensure your doggo is fully fueled for your adventures together.

For more information and to book your Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites packages, visit them online.