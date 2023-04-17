What to expect during a stay at Delta Hotels in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

We recently had the chance to stay at the Delta Hotels in Vancouver, and it was quite the experience.

Everything from decor and amenities to the food at Stock & Supply downstairs was top-notch.

The Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver is located at 550 West Hastings Street, and the minute you walk into the building, the street noise quiets and the laid-back ambience of the hotel takes over, preparing you for relaxation whether it’s for one night or one week.

We were lucky enough to stay in the Cityscape Suite and were treated to some lovely views of the city on our way to the suite.

The suite featured multiple bathrooms, including one that was extra luxurious with showers and a bathtub, a large bedroom, a kitchenette with a full dining room, and a massive living room.

Having our own living room in the suite was a treat. But, on the other hand, we might have spent a little too much time playing with the automatic shades.

The bathroom was perfect for couples, not having to fight for time over a sink in the morning.

If you don’t feel like going out, the dining room is perfect for ordering in and relaxing.

The room featured interesting decorative touches.

There was also this clock that we had no idea how to read:

The bedroom also featured its own TV, headboard light controls on both sides, and more automatic shades to play with.

Downstairs at Stock & Supply, the kitchen staff was happy to accommodate our dietary needs for breakfast the next day.

Whether you’re visiting from out of town or looking for a place to escape for a bit of a staycation, Delta Hotels in Vancouver is an easy recommendation.