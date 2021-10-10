A young motorist has died in Metro Vancouver following a weekend collision.

Around 1 pm on Saturday, October 9, Delta Police said they were called to the scene of a collision in the 8700 block of Ladner Trunk Road, a three-lane side street that runs parallel to the main highway.

Police said that when they arrived, they determined that there had been a single vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist and the deceased is a 25-year-old man from Delta.

“Emergency Health Services treated the motorcyclist at scene; however the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries,” said Sgt. James Sandberg, spokesperson for the Delta Police.

“We offer our sincere thoughts and condolences to the motorcyclist’s family and friends.”

The Delta Police Traffic Section is running the investigation and Ladner Trunk Road remained closed between 80th Street and Hornby Road as officers investigated.

Police have not shared any more details and a tweet from them on Sunday, October 11 shared a statistic that 32% of deaths occurred on rural roads in 2018.