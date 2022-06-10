"Happy and relieved": Delta man wins life-changing Lotto Max prize

A man in Delta is celebrating two big wins — a wedding anniversary and taking home $500,000 in a Lotto Max draw.
Nikolaos Ntokolas was already getting ready to celebrate his anniversary with family when he found out he won a boat load of cash.
“I found out at home after my son scanned my ticket for me… I didn’t believe it,” he told BCLC.
- You might also like:
- Play to win! Friday's Lotto Max jackpot is a hefty $43 million
- Canadian man wins Lotto Max, still hasn't told his parents he's a millionaire
- BC couple wins a "life-changing" Lotto 6/49 jackpot
He bought the ticket for the May 27 Lotto Max draw at Safeway on 120th Street in Delta. He splits the win with a ticket bought in Kamloops.
“I was most excited to tell my daughter and my grandkids who weren’t there when I scanned the ticket,” he said.
Ntokolas is grateful for this win and will take his time deciding what do to with the prize.
“I have everything I need… a great wife, children, and grandchildren,” he said. “I’m happy that everyone is healthy and happy in my family.”
So far in 2022, BC lottery players have redeemed more than $52 million in winnings from Lotto Max.