BC man wins Lotto Max, still hasn't told his parents he's a millionaire

A BC man has won a massive prize after winning a Lotto Max draw, but he says he still hasn’t told his parents that he’s now a millionaire.

Matthew Cookney won a whopping $1-million Maxmillions prize from the May 27, 2022, Lotto Max draw.

“I didn’t believe it when I saw the number. I had to check it a few times. It’s a life-changing amount of money that can take the pressure off of the cost of living as a family,” Cookney said.

Cookney told BCLC that he bought the ticket at the Mason Place Market in Sechelt and was at home when he checked the ticket on BCLC’s Lotto! app.

“I’ve always dreamt of going on a family vacation if I won… it’s unbelievable,” he said of his win.

But turns out he still needs to tell his parents he’s now a millionaire. Pretty nice conversation to have if you ask us.

In addition to taking a trip, Cookney plans to pay off his mortgage and invest some of the prize as well.

So far in 2022, BC lottery players have redeemed more than $52 million from Lotto Max.